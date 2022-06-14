The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jun, 14. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Las Vegas (12);11;2;144;1;1;1

2. Connecticut;10;4;125;2;2;3

3. Chicago;9;4;123;3;2;5

4. Washington;9;6;107;4;3;6

5. Seattle;8;5;100;6;3;5

6. Atlanta;7;6;76;5;6;8

7. Phoenix;5;8;73;10;5;9

8. Dallas;6;7;62;6;6;9

9. New York;5;9;46;11;7;10

10. Los Angeles;5;8;44;8;8;10

11. Indiana;4;12;23;12;11;12

12. Minnesota;3;11;13;9;11;12