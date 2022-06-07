The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by an 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 31. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<

;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low

1. Las Vegas (8);10;2;140;1;1;2

2. Connecticut (4);9;3;135;2;1;3

3. Chicago;7;3;121;4;2;3

4. Washington;7;5;102;3;4;5

5. Atlanta;7;4;98;7;4;7

6. Dallas;6;5;83;6;5;7

7. Seattle;5;5;73;5;5;8

8. Los Angeles;5;7;61;8;6;9

9. Minnesota;3;8;42;10;9;11

10. Phoenix;3;8;39;10;8;11

11. New York;3;8;29;12;10;12

12. Indiana;3;10;13;9;11;12