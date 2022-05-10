The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 10 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:<
;W;L;Pts;Pv;High;Low
1. Las Vegas (10);2;0;120;1;1;1
2. Washington;2;0;96;2;2;6
3. Los Angeles;2;0;95;3;2;6
4. Seattle;1;1;90;5;2;5
5. Connecticut;0;1;75;4;2;8
6. Chicago;0;1;74;6;2;9
7. New York;1;0;70;7;4;9
8. Phoenix;0;1;50;10;7;9
9. Atlanta;1;0;45;8;6;11
10. Minnesota;0;2;31;9;8;11
11. Dallas;0;1;24;11;10;11
12. Indiana;0;2;10;12;12;12