MUNICH, Germany — Bayern Munich says coach Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season.
Most Read
-
The Old Log, Minnesota's oldest theater, is shutting down
-
Medical examiner: Man killed self after fatally shooting 2 Burnsville officers and medic
-
Sex assault charges: Winona High School teacher had encounters with 3 track athletes he coached
-
In Minnesota, attacks against police are on the rise, especially in domestic assault calls
-
Two Burnsville cops, paramedic shot and killed; gunman dead