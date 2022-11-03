Tap the bookmark to save this article.

DEKALB, Ill. — Starter Daniel Richardson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns, backup Jase Bauer rushed for 109 yards and two scores and Central Michigan beat Northern Illinois 35-22 on Wednesday night.

Richardson's 15-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Davis gave Central Michigan a 21-0 lead and Bauer's 7-yard run made it 28-7 with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. Bauer's TD capped a 75-yard drive that was aided by holder Luke Elzinga's 20-yard completion on a fake field goal.

Northern Illinois scored 15 points in four minutes, highlighted by a 57-yard scoop and score by Lew Nichols III to make it 28-22. But Central Michigan's defensive capped the scoring with 7:17 left when Kyle Moretti recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Central Michigan (3-6, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) used three quarterbacks. Richardson completed 13 of 22, Bauer was 3 of 4 for 36 yards and Luke Elzinga threw for 20 yards.

Northern Illinois (2-7, 1-4), which is ranked No. 2 in the MAC with 241.4 yards rushing per game, had just 43 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 158.

