BOULDER, Colo. — Evan Battey scored 20 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 17 points and Colorado beat Washington State 83-78 on Thursday night.

Jabari Walker scored all 16 of his points in the second half and missed just four of 11 shot attempts. Tristan da Silva added 10 points for the Buffs.

Colorado (10-3, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference) now has an 11-0 record in Boulder against the Cougars who played without Noah Williams who didn't make the trip. Williams is averaging 12.8 points this season.

It was the Buffaloes' first game since Dec. 18. after one cancellation and three postponements due to COVID-19 issues. Washington State was playing for the first time since Dec. 22 following a postponement due to COVID-19 concerns.

Thursday night's contest featured 14 lead changes, but Colorado went on an 11-0 run in a little less than two minutes to go up 66-58 with 8:52 remaining and led the rest of the way. The Cougars led 38-37 at halftime.

Tyrell Roberts scored a season-high 25 points, Efe Abogidi scored 16 and had 10 rebounds and TJ Bamba 14 points for the Cougars (8-6, 1-2).

Up next for the Cougars is a trip to Salt Lake City to face Utah on Saturday while Colorado is scheduled to host Washington on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_