BATON ROUGE, La. — The scandal-plagued Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested three of its own officers, including a deputy chief, and charged them with trying to cover up excessive force during a strip search inside a department bathroom, the police chief announced Friday.

The department is under intensifying scrutiny as the FBI opened a civil rights investigation last week into allegations that officers assaulted detainees in an obscure warehouse known as the '' Brave Cave.'' The officers who were arrested Thursday were part of the same since-disbanded street crimes unit that ran the warehouse.

''Lets be crystal clear, there is no room for misconduct or unethical behavior in our department,'' Chief Murphy Paul said at a news conference Friday. ''No one is above the law.''

The findings announced Friday stemmed from one of several administrative and criminal inquiries surrounding the street crimes unit. In one case under FBI scrutiny, a man says he was taken to the warehouse and beaten so severely he needed hospital care before being booked into jail. In another, a woman claims she was strip searched, with an officer using a flashlight to scan her body.

Paul said Friday's finding are from an attempted strip search in September 2020, when two officers from the unit allegedly hit a suspect and shocked him with their stun guns. The episode was captured by body-worn cameras that the officers didn't know were turned on.

They later tried to ''get rid of'' the video after a supervisor determined the officers had used excessive force. Paul said the officers were directed to get rid of the camera so that the ''evidence could not be downloaded.'' The bodycam footage was not made public.

Warrants were issued this week for four officers. Three were booked Thursday and have since been released from jail. Paul did not say if the fourth officer had turned himself in yet.

The officers charged include Troy Lawrence Sr., a deputy chief, who faces counts of malfeasance in office, principle to obstruction of justice, principle to battery and principle to theft. Lawrence's son, Troy Lawrence Jr., is a former Baton Rouge police officer who has been at the center of allegations surrounding the street crimes unit. Earlier this month he was arrested on a simple battery charge.

Jesse Barcelona was charged with malfeasance in office, principle to theft and principle to obstruction of justice. Todd Thomas was booked on simple battery, theft, malfeasance and obstruction of justice. A fourth officer, Douglas Chutz, is also facing a count of malfeasance in office.

Messages seeking comment were sent to John McLindon, a defense attorney for Thomas, as reported by The Advocate. There was no listing in court record of whether Lawrence Sr., Barcelona or Chutz had obtained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

An email sent to the police union seeking comment Friday afternoon wasn't immediately answered.