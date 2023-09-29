Tap the bookmark to save this article.

TORONTO — Chris Bassitt reached 200 innings for the first time, Brandon Belt hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays moved one step closer to an AL wild card berth by beating the New York Yankees 6-0 on Thursday night.

Daulton Varsho and Matt Chapman hit solo home runs for the Blue Jays (88-71), who entered in position for the second AL wild card, a half-game ahead of Houston and two games ahead of Seattle.

George Springer had three hits and Cavan Biggio had two hits and reached base three times for Toronto (88-71), which finished with 13 hits.

The Yankees (81-78) remained one win from assuring their 31st consecutive winning season.

Bassitt (16-8) allowed five hits over 7 2/3 innings to beat the Yankees for the first time in three career outings. He matched his career high with 12 strikeouts and walked one.

In the first season of a $63 million, three-year contract, Bassitt finished with a 3.60 ERA.

Bassitt struck out Aaron Judge for the second out of the eighth, reaching 200 innings, then was replaced by Yimi García and left to a standing ovation from the crowd of 36, 657, García retired Gleyber Torres to end the inning.

Tim Mayza finished the seven-hitter as Toronto won for the eighth time in 12. New York was shut out for the 10th time.

With Toronto's offense struggling after back-to-back shutout losses, Blue Jays manager John Schneider moved Bo Bichette from second to cleanup and droppedg Chapman to eighth.

Belt replaced Bichette in the second spot in the batting order. Toronto's designated hitter, Belt made it 6-0 with his 17th homer, a sixth-inning drive off Zach McAllister.

Varsho snapped Toronto's 20-inning scoreless drought with a first-pitch, leadoff homer in the third, his 19th.

Chapman homered for the first time since Aug. 4 when he connected in the fourth. Chapman's opposite-field drive to right was his 16th home run this season.

Both home runs came off Luke Weaver (3-6), who gave up two runs and six hits in four innings.

Biggio made it 3-0 with an RBI single off right-hander Greg Weissert in the fifth.

Yoendrys Gómez, a 23-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut for the Yankees and pitched the seventh and eighth, allowing one hit with four strikeouts and no walks.

BROKEN BAT

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slammed his bat in frustration after striking out against Weaver in the third, breaking it in half.

CAGED COLE

New York right-hander Gerrit Cole, who wrapped up his season with a two-hitter on Wednesday, took batting practice before the game.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (3-7, 5.74 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday as New York begins a three-game series at Kansas City. RHP Jordan Lyles (5-17, 6.24) is expected to start for the Royals.

Blue Jays: Toronto had not listed a starter for Friday's home game against Tampa Bay. RHP Aaron Civale (7-4, 3.43 ERA) is scheduled for the Rays.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb