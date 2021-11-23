NEW YORK — Four former Twins players are on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this year. Justin Morneau, David Ortiz, Joe Nathan and A.J. Pierzynski are on the ballot, joining Torii Hunter, who made his first appearance in 2020.

There are 13 first-time candidates — headed by Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Howard — on the ballot of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, joining 17 holdovers.

Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA ballot along with Curt Schilling, who fell 16 votes shy of the necessary 75% in last year's balloting. Schilling appeared on 71.1% of ballots, Bonds 61.8% and Clemens 61.6%.

Also new on the ballot are Tim Lincecum, Jimmy Rollins, Jake Peavy, Carl Crawford, Prince Fielder, Jonathan Papelbon, and Mark Teixeira, the Hall and BBWAA said Monday.

In addition to Hunter, holdovers include Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Todd Helton, Tim Hudson, Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Andy Pettitte, Manny Ramirez, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Omar Vizquel and Billy Wagner.

Sosa also will be on the ballot for the final time after receiving 17% last year.

Morneau played for the Twins from 2003-2013. He was the American League's Most Valuable player in 2006 and was runner-up in 2008, as well as being named to four All-Star Games.

Ortiz starred for Boston after beginning his career in Minnesota, where he played from 1997-2002. He was released after the 2002 season and signed with the Red Sox, where he spent the rest of his career.

Nathan was the Twins closer from 2004 -2011 and is the team's all-time saves leader with 260. He was in four All-Star Games with the Twins and twice finished in the top five in Cy Young Award voting.

Pierzynski started his career with the Twins and with with them from 1998-2003 before being traded to the Giants in a deal that brought Nathan and Francisco Liriano to Minnesota. He played most of his career with the White Sox and became one of the most frequently booed players among Twins fans.

BBWAA members with 10 or more consecutive years of membership are eligible to vote. Ballots must be postmarked by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 25.

Any players elected will be inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown on July 24 along with anyone elected by the Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees, which are scheduled to meet on Dec. 5. Former Twins Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be under consideration by the Golden Days Era committee.

No was elected by the BBWAA in last year's vote, and Schilling asked after the vote that the Hall remove him from the ballot.

"It's all right, the game doesn't owe me anything," he said during a live video stream on his Twitter account.

Clemens has denied using performance-enhancing drugs and Bonds has denied knowingly using them. Bonds also has been accused of domestic violence and Clemens of maintaining a decadelong relationship with a singer who was 15 when they met.

Rodriguez was suspended for the 2014 season for violating MLB's drug policy and collective bargaining agreement, and Ortiz's name was alleged to have appeared on a list of players who tested positive during 2003 survey testing.