OGDEN, Utah — Alex Barcello had 23 points as BYU beat Weber State 89-71 on Saturday night.

Barcello knocked down 5 of 6 shots from beyond the 3-point line for the Cougars (9-2). Seneca Knight had 14 points. Spencer Johnson added 13 points, while Trevin Knell scored 11.

BYU sank a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Dillon Jones scored a career-high 20 points and had 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-3). Koby McEwen added 15 points.

