LAS VEGAS — Ivan Barbashev had his first two-goal game of the season and Logan Thompson made 29 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights continued to show signs of heating up with a 5-1 victory Thursday night over the New York Rangers.

Barbashev ended his goal drought, hitting the back of the net for the first time since Dec. 21. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and an assist, Keegan Kolesar also scored and Brett Howden added an empty-net goal with Vegas short-handed. Mark Stone and Nic Roy each had two assists.

Thompson, who made several sensational saves, has allowed just eight goals over his past five starts for the defending Stanley Cup champions. He has been carrying the load in the crease with Adin Hill out with a lower-body injury.

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal for the Rangers.

Vegas has won four of its past six games.

The Rangers dominated early, outshooting the Golden Knights 11-4 with some grade-A chances. But it was Vegas that struck first with goals from Marchessault and Barbashev. Roy had the primary assist on both goals.

Barbashev's goal was reviewed because the puck went off his skate, but officials determined he didn't kick it in and the score stood.

The Golden Knights struck again with two goals — by Barbashev and Kolesar — in the final 2:01 of the second period to go up 4-0. Barbashev's goal was on a power play.

The Rangers took advantage of their own power play to score 40 seconds into the third period. Chris Kreider found Zibanejad, who had an open net in front of him. It was New York's 14th game scoring with the man advantage in the past 19.

Howden answered with 1:28 left when he scored into an empty net as the Rangers were skating with a 6-on-4 advantage.

Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren appeared in his 300th career game. Vegas played a video tribute in the first period for New York goalie Jonathan Quick, who played for the Golden Knights last season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Play at Los Angeles on Saturday night, the second stop on a four-game trip.

Golden Knights: Will host Pittsburgh on Saturday to complete a five-game homestand.

