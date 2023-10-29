Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Authorities in Bangladesh detained a key opposition figure of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which called for a nationwide strike Sunday following a day of violent clashes with security forces.

At least one police officer was killed and scores were injured on Saturday when a massive rally by tens of thousands of opposition activists turned violent. The opposition is demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.

Police on Sunday detained Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgi, the secretary general of the Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's party, Hasina's main rival, Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in charge of media, told The Associated Press.

The party denounced his detention and announced a three-day blockade of mainly roads and public transport across the country starting on Tuesday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman said that Alamgir was detained for questioning. Under the law, he must appear in court within 24 hours.

Hossain also said 1,300 people were being investigated for Saturday's violence. Local reports said police had raided the homes of several opposition leaders overnight in the capital, Dhaka.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told reporters that leaders of Zia's party have to bear responsibility for their role in the violence, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.

On Sunday, at least three vehicles were set on fire in the capital as police increased security.

The European Union and the United States urged all sides to maintain restraint as tensions soared ahead of the national elections, expected to be held in January.

The U.S. assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, Donald Lu, said Washington ''will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions.''

The rivalry between Hasina and Zia has been ongoing for decades, and Hasina's government has been under pressure for months as the opposition has held largely peaceful anti-government demonstrations.

Critics and rights groups have criticized Hasina's administration for suppressing opposition voices, as allegation authorities have denied.

Hasina, who has touted her development agenda, hopes to return to power for a fourth consecutive term. She says the election should be held under her government's supervision as specified in the constitution. The opposition says the election won't be free and fair despite Hasina's pledges.

The prime minister recently told parliament that the U.S. wants to remove her from power at any cost. The U.S. has threatened to deny visas to those it says were obstructing the election process. It mainly includes law enforcement agencies as well as the ruling and opposition parties.