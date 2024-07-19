DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh announces a nationwide curfew and deploys military as deadly unrest over government jobs escalates.
Most Read
-
Global tech outage halts flights at MSP and airports across the U.S.
-
Hacks at Twin Cities medical firms affect more than 1 million customers
-
Rep. Betty McCollum calls on Biden to withdraw from presidential race
-
What to know about the invasive purple flower that's taking over Minnesota yards
-
The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week