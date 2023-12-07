Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (6-14, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Desmond Bane scored 49 points in the Memphis Grizzlies' 116-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

The Grizzlies have gone 5-11 against Western Conference teams. Memphis has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are 11-2 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Timberwolves allow to opponents. The Timberwolves average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 119-97 on Nov. 26, with Anthony Edwards scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane is averaging 25.1 points and 5.4 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Edwards is averaging 25.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia: out (eye), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Luke Kennard: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (knee), Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Jaden McDaniels: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.