ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 29 points and the Orlando Magic pulled away from Toronto for a 111-96 victory on Sunday night, handing the Raptors their seventh straight loss.

Franz Wagner had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Orlando, and his brother, Moritz, scored 14 points. The Magic improved to 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Jordan Nwora led the injury-ravaged Raptors with 18 points, including 12 during an impressive third-quarter burst. Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown each had 12.

The Raptors, who lead the NBA in fast-break points after scoring 37 in a loss to the Magic on Friday night, were held to just 16. They went 8 for 31 from 3-point range and committed 18 turnovers.

Caleb Houstan made a 3-pointer right before the halftime buzzer, lifting the Magic to a 52-47 lead at the break.

Franz Wagner's reverse layup increased Orlando's lead to 104-89 with 4:13 left.

