WASHINGTON — Joe Bamisile had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as George Washington defeated Coppin State 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Bamisile made 11 of 14 shots.

Brendan Adams had 13 points and eight rebounds for George Washington (3-8), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Brayon Freeman added 10 points and eight assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. had nine rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 19 points for the Eagles (1-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Tyree Corbett added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 13 points and seven rebounds.

