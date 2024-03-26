BALTIMORE — Baltimore fire chief says two people rescued from water after bridge collapse, one seriously injured.
Most Read
-
Duluth mayor posts cheeky reply after Kathy Cargill rips up plans for Park Point
-
Minnesotan Daisy Kent ends 'Bachelor' alone — but on her own terms
-
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
-
Minnesota legislator concerned gun storage law puts farmers at greater risk if a cow charges
-
Best beer in the state? Minnesota Brewers Cup winners announced