KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drew Plitt passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns — including a 75-yarder to Jalen McGaughy on the first play from scrimmage — and Ball State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Western Michigan 45-20 in Mid-American Conference action on Saturday.

After Plitt staked Ball State (3-3, 1-1) to the lead 11 seconds into the game, the Broncos (4-2, 1-1) responded with short touchdown runs by La'Darius Jefferson and Kaleb Eleby to grab a 14-7 lead by quarter's end. Plitt knotted the score early in the second period on a 21-yard TD toss to Yo'Heinz Tyler. Both teams added field goals and it was 17-all at halftime.

Nick Mihalic kicked a 21-yard field goal with 6:44 left in the third quarter to put Western Michigan up 20-17, but it was all Cardinals after that. Plitt connected with Justin Hall for a 33-yard TD late in the third and added a 24-yarder to Tyler 60 seconds into the fourth to put Ball State up 31-20. Hall added a 5-yard TD run and Brett Anderson II capped the scoring when he returned a fumble 18 yards to the end zone.

Plitt competed 15 of 25 passes for Ball State. Tyler had five catches for 98 yards.

Eleby was 20-of-34 passing for 258 yards with two interceptions for the Broncos.

