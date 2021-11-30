It's that season again. No, not that one. I mean bald eagle nesting season, live on video courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The nest is built, the birds are mating, and you can watch it all live on computer, tablet, phone, whatever. The link is mndnr.gov/eaglecam.
Most Read
-
Ornament or crime? With painted woodwork, there is no middle ground
-
Minneapolis condo tower the Eleven offers luxury amenities, sweeping views
-
Modest 1900 Minneapolis home for sale once held 'buried treasure'
-
Tips and tricks if you're buying a 'real' Christmas tree this year
-
An ancient craft makes damaged owl as good as new