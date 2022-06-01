DETROIT — Bailey Ober surrendered a career-high nine hits as the Twins lost to Detroit 5-0 on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

The Twins fell to 30-22 while the Tigers improved to 20-30. The Tigers hold a 3-1 lead in this five-game series with the final game Thursday afternoon.

Ober's trouble began from his very first batter, when he gave up a leadoff double to Willi Castro. Former Twin Jonathan Schoop would send him home on his single to center to give Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Through the second to fourth innings, Ober allowed only one hit and kept the game close. But the fifth inning was another tough one, starting with a leadoff triple to Jeimer Candelario, who scored on Tucker Barnhart's single. Harold Castro smacked a two-RBI double, and Schoop added a RBI double to his haul before the inning closed.

The five runs allowed tied a career high for Ober as well.

BOXSCORE: Detroit 5, Twins 0

The Twins, meanwhile, couldn't find much offensive traction with only two hits the whole game. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal pitched seven scoreless innings with just one walk but six strikeouts.

The Twins fielded a lineup suited to facing Skubal, a lefty, but that left out some of their key hitters, including Luis Arraez and his team-best .351 batting average. Byron Buxton was not in the lineup after playing both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. Max Kepler also did not start, after being the designated hitter in the first game Tuesday, as he recovers from a quad injury.

Trevor Larnach was in the order, having successfully reached base in his previous six games thanks to several hard-hit balls, but went 0-for-3.