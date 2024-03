Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A well-known politician in the Bahamas was killed when two gunmen opened fire on a group of people while trying to rob them, police said Thursday.

Don Saunders, a former parliamentarian and the deputy chairman of the Free National Movement Party, died at the scene late Wednesday, according to officials. He was 49.

''We are still gathering all of the facts as we come to grips with this tragedy,'' parliamentarian and FNM party leader Michael C. Pintard wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement that the shooting occurred in Gambier Village, just west of the capital, Nassau.

Police said the unidentified gunmen apparently demanded cash and began shooting after the group ''reportedly panicked and fled for refuge.''

There were no immediate arrests.