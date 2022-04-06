Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the Wolves' 132-114 loss to Washington on Tuesday and finds one word stands out: disappointing. Though getting the No. 6 seed and avoiding the play-in tournament was a long shot, a win coupled with what turned out to be a Denver loss to San Antonio on Tuesday would have given the Wolves a real chance. Instead, they are left to lament a defense that has been subpar lately and a focus that has been wandering in recent games.

6:00: The Wild has lost three lopsided games to Nashville this season, including Tuesday's fight-filled 6-2 defeat. If these teams end up facing each other in the playoffs, this specific tough matchup could become an issue.

9:00: The Gophers men's hockey team faces Minnesota State-Mankato in Thursday's Frozen Four semifinals. The pride of Minnesota is on the line in the game — shown on ESPNU after being bumped because of MLB's schedule change — and the Star Tribune's Randy Johnson helps break it all down.

20:00: Tiger Woods is going to play in The Masters, which makes the tournament infinitely more compelling ... a listener asks about the transfer portal, and Rand answers ... the Twins officially postponed their opener to Friday.

