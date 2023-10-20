Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Bad Bunny, who is set to serve as both host and musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, has announced his Most Wanted Tour, including a March 23 concert at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Last week, the Grammy-winning king of Latin trap surprised released his fifth Spanish-language album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana" ("Nobody Knows What Is Going to Happen Tomorrow").

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican, who last performed in the Twin Cities in 2018 at the State Theatre, had one of the most successful tours in any genre in 2022.

Bad Bunny's 31-city North American tour will kick off Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City.

To try to combat bots, promoter Live Nation is asking fans to pre-register for tickets at this site by 11 p.m. Sunday. Fans will be giving a code to purchase tickets on Oct. 25; getting a code doesn't guarantee tickets.