CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Armando Bacot and Brady Manek each had a double-double, RJ Davis added 15 points and North Carolina pulled away in the second half to beat Appalachian State 70-50 on Tuesday night.

Bacot made 7 of 9 from the field and finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-10 junior has eight double-doubles this season. Manek added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

North Carolina (9-3) bounced back after the Tar Heels had a five-game win streak snapped last Saturday when they scored a season-low 69 points in a 29-point loss to Kentucky.

Appalachian State made its first three field-goal attempts and took a 7-3 lead after Adrian Delph made a layup and then a 3-pointer off back-to-back UNC turnovers but the Mountaineers missed their next nine shots. Bacot, amid a 10-0 run by North Carolina, threw down a dunk and then made a layup with 15:33 left before halftime to give the Tar Heels the lead for good.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers with 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds.

___

