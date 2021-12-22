The Minnesota star of "The Bachelorette" Michelle Young revealed her engagement Tuesday night to Nayte Olukoya, an Austin-based, Winnipeg-raised sales executive.

On the season finale of the ABC-TV reality series, Young picked Olukoya, calling him her soulmate. It marked the first time in the show's 19-year history that a Black lead gave the final rose to a Black contestant.

"I've never been with somebody who makes me feel so beautiful," Young said, "inside and out."

In a live interview Tuesday, Olukoya promised to move to Minnesota, where Young grew up and now teaches fifth grade. "Oh, I'm moving to Minnesota," he told host Kaitlyn Bristowe. "No hesitation."

A big chunk of Young's season was set in Minnesota, with sweeping shots of the Minneapolis skyline and the Mississippi River and dates at the Bell Museum and on Lake Minnetonka.

But Young, 28, also talked honestly about what it was like to grow up as a biracial girl in Woodbury, where she often felt like "the token Black girl." During a spoken-word date, she told the men — and America — that "I was their stamp on diversity, all thanks to my nappy curls."

Her four finalists, including runner-up Brandon Jones and fellow Minnesotan Joe Coleman, were all men of color, a first for a franchise that has dealt with years of criticism around its handling of race.

A teacher at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville, Young only agreed to become "The Bachelorette" if they filmed during the summer. As it aired, she posted on social media about juggling press for the show with parent-teacher conferences.

A few of her current and former students appeared onscreen, encouraging her, planning dates and sometimes stealing the spotlight.

During a date that aired last month, fellow teacher Danielle Andvik's daughter Kelsey, 11, and son Luke, 8, judged the men on their fort-building and groceries-carrying abilities, inspiring a flurry of memes. Kelsey, in particular, honed in on the audience's favorite — and least favorite — contestants.

"I don't really like Martin," Kelsey said. "I don't know how to explain it. He's trying to show off...

"And he wears too much cologne."

"Kelsey will share her opinion," Andvik said by phone, laughing. "I'm more the Minnesota nice. I don't know where she gets it from."

Andvik asked her kids whether they'd want to appear on the show, knowing it would mean a lot to Young.

"Home is important to her," she said. "Her people are important to her."

Andvik met Young in 2016, when Young joined the teaching staff at Normandale Hills Elementary in Bloomington. She meshed with the fifth-grade teaching team right away, Andvik said, and connected with students easily, too, sometimes through basketball.

Since the show began airing, friends have texted Andvik, amazed at how poised, how straightforward, how fun Young is.

"What you see in TV? That's Michelle," she said. "She's a sweetheart but also very honest in what she says. I love that she's using the platform to share her thoughts on the Black community, and George Floyd, and to share her thoughts about schools and students right now.

"I as a friend and teacher, think that's really neat."

During the season finale, Olukoya, 27, struggled to convince Young's parents, Ephraim and LaVonne, that he was ready to get engaged. "I'm not sure you're 100 percent in," her mom told Olukoya.

They favored Jones, whom they had met before in their Woodbury backyard, partly because of his willingness to move to Minnesota. Ephraim noted that Young has dreams of finishing her master's degree and becoming a principal.

But during the post-finale special, LaVonne said she'd since become close with Olukoya and his mother: "We are in love with Nayte."

The engaged couple noted that Winnipeg, where Olukoya's family lives, is just a 7-hour drive from Minnesota.

Olukoya said they're house-hunting here, getting "Zillow notifications like crazy."