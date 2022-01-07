A missing 1-year-old boy was found and reunited with his family on Friday, hours after a man stole his mother's SUV with the baby in the back seat.

Police received a report around 3:30 p.m. of a stolen 2008 white Buick Enclave with a child inside at Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street. An Amber Alert was issued around 5:15 p.m.

Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside, according to a Minneapolis Police Department news release. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle and drove east on Lake Street.

At about 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn Park Police say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived they found the child was anonymously returned to his family uninjured.

At about 6:40 p.m. officers found the stolen SUV unoccupied, a mile and a half away from the initial incident at the 3700 block of East Lake Street.

Minneapolis police are working to identify the suspect.