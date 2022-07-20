A 2-month-old Wisconsin boy is the second person to die from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that led to a felony homicide charge against a police sergeant in Superior, Wis.

Elijah Michael Ojanen of Superior, Wis., died Tuesday afternoon soon after he was taken off life support at a Twin Cities hospital, his uncle, Brandon LeBlanc, told the Star Tribune. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office determined he died of blunt-force injuries.

Gregory M. Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs, Wis., was charged Monday in Douglas County, Wis., Circuit Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with the fatal crash about 1:15 a.m. Friday in Superior.

The child's father, Michael Evans, 23, of Eau Claire, Wis., was killed in the collision in the 5200 block of E. 2nd Street.

A revised criminal complaint accounting for the second death was expected to be filed soon .

Swanson, who was off duty at the time of the crash, was arrested Friday and released Monday on $15,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. His attorney has been asked for a comment.

The crash occurred after Evans had run out of gas while returning home with girlfriend, Laura Ojanen, 24, and their two children after celebrating his birthday.

Their second son, Lucas, 2, was less seriously injured in the collision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Swanson drove to a nearby gas station after the crash and called 911. A sheriff's deputy responded and said his eyes were glassy and slightly bloodshot. He also smelled of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test.

Swanson told the deputy he had two beers and a mixed drink between midnight and 1:30 a.m. He said he didn't see the other vehicle until he ran into it.

After a bystander told a deputy that he saw Swanson put cans of an alcoholic beverage into the garbage at the gas station, the deputy found five cans of Bud Light Seltzer.

Swanson, a 15-year veteran of the Superior Police Department, was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.