An infant who was among 12 people injured in a three-vehicle crash north of the Twin Cities last week has died, according to authorities.

One-month-old Hudson S. Allen died Sunday at Minneapolis Children's Hospital from injuries suffered in the chain-reaction wreck on June 30 northwest of North Branch, Minn., on Hwy. 95 near NE. 310th Avenue, the State Patrol said.

"He brought joy to our lives through his smile and snuggles," the family wrote in the online obituary that announced a funeral scheduled for Friday at Clover Community Church in Hinckley, Minn. "Although we wish we had more time with him on this Earth, we are comforted knowing we will be reunited with him in Heaven."

Hudson's mother, 28-year-old Melanie Allen of North Branch, and his sister, 2-year-old Brooke, survived their injuries, according to the patrol.

The wreck was set off by a minivan owned by Anoka-Ramsey Community College. It was heading from Cambridge, Minn., to North Branch, school spokeswoman Mary McCarthy said. The passengers were five high school students participating in a summer program, McCarthy said.

According to the patrol:

Melanie Allen's SUV was heading southeast on Hwy. 95 and about to turn left onto NE. 310th Avenue, where it was hit from behind by the minivan whose driver "didn't take the bypass lane on the right," a patrol statement read.

The impact pushed the SUV into the opposite lane, where it was struck by a car.

The five teens with minivan driver Analia Hanson, 19, of Mora, Minn., ranged in age from 15 to 19 and were all from Cambridge.

The westbound car was being driven by a 71-year-old man from Harts, W. Va., who was accompanied by a 71-year-old female member of his family.

Hanson suffered a leg injury, and the students were treated at the scene and "were cleared to leave," McCarthy said in a statement.

As of Thursday afternoon, no charges have been filed in connection with the crash.