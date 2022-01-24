MANHATTAN, Kan. — Ayoka Lee thought it was going to be just another Sunday for her. It turned out to be anything but.

The former Byron High School standout scored 61 points to help Kansas State romp to a 94-65 victory over No. 14 Oklahoma.

"Coming into this game, I wasn't like, and I don't think anyone is like, 'Oh yeah, we're just going to set a record today,' " Lee said. "But I think it just goes back to our preparation. This wasn't an easy scout. You knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we just executed so well, and it started with our defense."

A 6-6 junior center, Lee made 23 of 30 shots from the floor — all on two-pointers. She also hit 15 of 17 free throws and grabbed 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, playing 35 minutes.

Lee topped the previous record on a layup with 2 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the game. Cindy Brown of Long Beach State scored 60 points in a 149-69 victory at San Jose State on Feb. 16, 1987. The Gophers' Rachel Banham matched that total on Feb. 7, 2016, scoring 60 points in a 112-106, double-overtime victory at Northwestern.

Banham, the former Lake­ville North guard now playing with the Lynx, offered her congratulations on Twitter, adding: "Big time!"

Lee had 32 points in the first half — 14 in the first quarter, 18 in the second — to help Kansas State (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) take a 51-27 lead. She surpassed her school-record 43-point effort — set in the first game this season — on a layup with 1:55 left in the third quarter. The bucket gave K-State a 66-49 lead. Lee had 49 points and K-State led 70-51 heading into the final quarter.

Lee said she was not aware of the record even as she approached it. "I don't know if my mind-set ever really changed," she said. "In my mind, fourth quarter I was like, 'OK, keep playing low, keep getting in position.' "

A Miss Minnesota Basketball finalist as a senior at Byron in 2018, Lee is averaging 25.5 points — second in the nation to Iowa senior guard Caitlin Clark's 25.7 — and 10.9 rebounds per game this season.

Lee's brother, Ahjany, is a senior guard at Byron who has committed to play for St. Thomas.

Serena Sundell added 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds for Kansas State, which also shut down an Oklahoma team that averaged 88.3 points per game — No. 2 in the nation. Taylor Robertson led the Sooners (16-3, 5-2) with 19 points and Madi Williams scored 11.

"I think it says a lot about the type of player that she is when she's trying to take a charge in a 20-point game late in the game, and still doing the right things defensively and talking and not taking plays off," Wildcats coach Jeff Mittie said of Lee. "This is a complete player."