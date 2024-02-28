Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILAN — An avalanche buried three German backcountry skiers in Italy's northern South Tyrol province on Wednesday, killing one and critically injuring the other two, Italy's alpine rescue corps said.

All three skiers were recovered quickly thanks to electronic location devices; the two survivors were transported to a hospital in critical condition. A fourth member of the group stayed behind in a mountain hut and was unharmed.

The avalanche occurred as darkness fell about a kilometer (half a mile) from the nearest lift during an alpine ski outing near the town of Racines, south of the Austrian border. Some 30 rescuers responded to the emergency.

About 60 centimeters (more than 23 ½ inches) of snow have fallen in the area in recent days, putting the entire province under a high avalanche risk.