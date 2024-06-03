Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Waste Management Inc. (WM), down $8.40 to $202.33.

The garbage and recycling hauler is buying Stericycle in a deal worth about $7.2 billion.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $12.49 to $214.09.

The design software company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Boston Beer Co. (SAM), down $12.67 to $301.

Japanese beverage giant Suntory reportedly denied that it was in talks to buy the brewer of Sam Adams beer.

Coherent Corp. (COHR), up $9.72 to $66.78.

The Laser and optics manufacturer named Jim Anderson as its CEO.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), down 37 cents to $3.99.

The car rental company named Scott M. Haralson as its new chief financial officer.

Becton Dickinson and Co. (BDX), up $6.62 to $238.59.

The medical device maker is buying Edwards Lifesciences' critical care product group for $4.2 billion.

Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK), up 56 cents to $258.09.

The industrial equipment and software maker announced more collaborations with chipmaker Nvidia.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), up 4 cents to $5.63.

The airline gave investors an encouraging update to its financial forecasts.