CHICAGO — Authorities say they've identified the remains of a victim of John Wayne Gacy, who killed 33 men and boys in the 1970s.
Most Read
-
Restaurant roll call: The latest openings and closings in the Twin Cities
-
Review: Without their heartbeat Watts, Rolling Stones stage a good but not great show in Minneapolis
-
Grand St. Paul estate along Mississippi with tennis court lists for $2.4 million
-
Loewe's transfer to Gophers means more bass, buckets for avid fisherman
-
Turnover, court intervention roil state agency that oversees lawyers