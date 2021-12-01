OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say a fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, has died from Michigan school shooting (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the fourth person to die was 15 years old based on information from authorities.).
Most Read
-
Maplewood police say they have identified suspects in Black Friday Best Buy thefts
-
Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
-
Minnesotan named national Teacher of the Year
-
Omar cites increase in threats since GOP lawmaker's remarks
-
Opening soon: New Edina restaurant aims to capture the spirit of New Orleans