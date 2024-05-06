CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Authorities say a building under construction has collapsed in the South African city of George with "multiple patients."
Most Read
-
Stormy Daniels describes meeting Trump during occasionally graphic testimony in hush money trial
-
Nuggets' Murray fined $100,000 after throwing heat pack in Game 2
-
This ancient tree is one of the oldest in Minnesota. The warming climate might kill it.
-
Want Timberwolves tickets? So does everyone else
-
Brooks: Kristi Noem's puppy tale reads even worse in print