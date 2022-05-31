Authorities said Tuesday that they will release more information later in the day about a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash at an outdoors club south of Prior Lake.

The wreck occurred at the Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club on County Road 8 in Spring Lake, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said over the weekend.

Dennis M. Keating, 76, of Prior Lake, died from head and neck injuries shortly after 12:30 p.m. on April 10, the Medical Examiner's Office said. He died less than an hour later at the St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee.

Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said the ATV crashed in the ditch along County Road 8 just west of the entrance to the club.

Keating's online obituary said he was a member of the club.

Hennen said his office will disclose further details of the crash Tuesday afternoon.