The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a woman shot to death in a camper in north Minneapolis on Tuesday as 42-year-old Taleen Rochelle Tana.

Minneapolis police say gunfire from another vehicle hit the pickup-style camper, parked on Girard Avenue north of Plymouth Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Police have yet to address a motive but said they do not believe the shooting was random.

No arrests have been made, and police have asked for the public's help in finding the shooter.

The victim, now identified as Tana, and a man with her inside the camper "heard the gunshots," said Officer Garrett Parten, a police spokesman, earlier in the week. "The female inside the RV felt the pain and realized she was shot, and they called 911 at that point."

Tana's killing marks the 43rd homicide in what is shaping up to be a violent year in Minneapolis.

Staff reporter Paul Walsh contributed to this report.