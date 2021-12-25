MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a pregnant woman who was killed in in a three-vehicle crash near Weyauwega in northeastern Wisconsin.

The State Patrol identified the woman killed in the Thursday morning crash as 26-year-old Genesis Stanton of Appleton, WBAY-TV reported. Her unborn child did not survive.

Troopers say Stanton was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 when she was hit head-on by a car passing a semi-trailer. The cars hit the front driver side of the semi-trailer.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Milwaukee, also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-trailer driver wasn't hurt.