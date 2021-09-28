Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by a Ramsey County deputy's squad after he allegedly fired a handgun at approaching police last week in a Mounds View neighborhood.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said its deputy struck Troy Allen Engstrom, 48, of Shoreview, an alleged domestic violence suspect, around 10:40 a.m. after Engstrom fired at them.

Engstrom died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained from the collision at Hennepin County Medical Center that afternoon, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday. The manner of death was homicide, it said.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred when Ramsey County sheriff's deputies assisted Mounds View police on a domestic violence call in which a handgun reportedly was fired at the AmericInn by Wyndham in the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard.

The suspect left, then reportedly was seen in the area of the nearby Mermaid Bar & Grill.

After ensuring that the victim was safe, deputies found the suspect in the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where he raised a handgun and fired at the approaching vehicles, striking a Mounds View police officer's car above the driver's side windshield and the hood of the Ramsey County deputy's vehicle below the driver's side windshield, "narrowly missing both officers," the news release said.

"Fearing for his life and the life of others, the Ramsey County sheriff's deputy who had been fired upon used his vehicle to stop the threat," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deputy's use of force, while Mounds View police and the Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.

Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668