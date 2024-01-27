Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CHICAGO — Two teenage boys who were fatally shot Friday by masked suspects as they and other students were leaving a Chicago high school have been identified by authorities.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston. Both died at a hospital, police said.

They were among a group of students walking out of Innovations High School on Friday afternoon when multiple masked suspects jumped out of two cars in front of the school and opened fire on the group, police said.

Both teens were struck in the chest by gunfire and Williams was also shot in the hip, police said.

No arrests had been announced by police in their killings as of Saturday afternoon.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jon Hein called the shooting a ''senseless act of violence'' and noted that the jacket of a woman who was walking in the area was grazed by a bullet.

Community activist Andrew Holmes told the Chicago Sun-Times the families of both students are devastated and want to know who is responsible for killing them.

''Whoever is responsible has no respect for human life,'' he said.

With 443 students, Innovations High School is the largest of 17 privately run, publicly funded schools operated by the organization Youth Connection Charter School. It's an alternative school that aims to re-enroll and re-engage children who may have dropped out or faced trouble in traditional schools.