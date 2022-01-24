Authorities on Monday identified the woman who was shot and killed in St. Paul's North End neighborhood early Saturday.

Latifa T. Brown, 31, of St. Paul, was the woman who was located by officers with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside a home on Lyton Place, police said.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested but not yet charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 911 called reported hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot, police said.

Officers arrived and saw Brown on the sidewalk, according to police. Fire medics soon pronounced her dead.

Police have said they do not believe the shooting was random.

Brown's death is one of five homicides in St. Paul so far this year.