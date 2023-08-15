Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH – Authorities have identified the 34-year-old man who was found dead in his cell at the St. Louis County jail last week.

Dustin Paul Eggert, of Duluth, was found alone and unresponsive by jail staff, who started lifesaving efforts before Mayo Ambulance and the Duluth Fire Department responded. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eggert's cause of death is pending an autopsy, toxicology results and an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, according to a news release from St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Akerson.

Eggert, who had outstanding warrants, was brought to the jail in the early morning of Aug. 8 by the Duluth Police Department, according to Akerson. He was found dead on Aug. 10.