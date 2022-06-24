Authorities on Friday identified a motorcyclist who died from injuries suffered in a crash in western Hennepin County over Memorial Day weekend.

John R. Bolduc, 59, of Loretto, collided with a vehicle on May 29 in Greenfield and died on June 7 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

The crash occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of N. 71st Lane, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash, has yet to disclose any details about the incident.

Bolduc retired last summer from the Loretto post office after 28 years, an online obituary read.

"He made many friends on his route over the years," the posting read. "He was known to help anyone who needed it and always had a story to tell."