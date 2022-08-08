A man who died in a motorcycle crash late last month in Minneapolis has been identified.

Timothy L. Vincent, 31, died on July 29, when he crashed about 1:20 p.,m. at E. Franklin and Seabury avenues, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the crash, but have yet to release any information.

Vincent's online obituary said he was raised in New Hope and recently moved to Cedar City, Utah, where he was studying to be a helicopter pilot.

"He once said his dream was to assist in helicopter rescue," the obituary read.