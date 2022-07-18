Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died after colliding with a semitrailer truck in Chaska.

The crash occurred at about 8:50 a.m. Thursday on Engler Boulevard at Clover Ridge Drive, police said.

Emergency responders took the motorcyclist to a nearby hospital, where he died that same morning, according to police.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Mark R. Hagen, of Chaska. Authorities have not said whether Hagen was wearing a helmet.

Police did not say whether the truck driver was injured.