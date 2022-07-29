Authorities have identified the man who was stabbed to death last month in his south Minneapolis home allegedly by a friend.

Duane K. Brown, 67, suffered multiple stab wounds on June 12 at his apartment in the 1700 block of S. 3rd Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Charles Brown, 55, of Minneapolis, has been arrested and charged in Hennepin County District Court with intentional and unintentional second-degree murder. He denied having anything to do with his friend's death.

According to the charges:

Duane Brown's body was discovered by firefighters who arrived at the apartment on a call and saw food burning on the stove. Charles Brown was asleep in a bedroom, and Duane Brown was dead on the living room floor.

The living room showed signs of a struggle. A television was on the floor, a lamp was overturned, and there were broken liquor bottles and blood in various locations.

Charles Brown told investigators he and Duane Brown had been friends for years and that they met up at noon the previous day and decided to go to Duane Brown's apartment to drink, where they drank heavily.