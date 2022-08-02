Authorities have identified the man who was stabbed and died last week in north Minneapolis.

Chad D. Johnson, 30, of Minneapolis was stabbed in the chest about 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of N. 22nd Avenue and 4th Street, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Johnson was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and died there less than 30 minutes later, the Examiner's Office said.

Police have announced no arrests in this killing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward should there be an arrest and conviction.

There have been 54 homicides in Minneapolis this year, according to a Star Tribune database, vs. 56 at this time last year.