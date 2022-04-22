Officials on Friday identified a man who was fatally shot in the head over the weekend in south Minneapolis.

Vincent E. Lewis, of Minneapolis, died Wednesday at HCMC from injuries suffered about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of S. 14th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

No arrests had been announced as of Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to the shooting found Lewis down in the street, police said. They provided aid until Fire Department and emergency medical responders arrived.

Preliminary information indicates that at least one shot was fired from a passenger vehicle before the driver fled the area, police said.

There have been 23 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.