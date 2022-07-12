See more of the story

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in south Minneapolis.

Ivan J. Redday, 22, of Minneapolis, was shot in the chest at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of S. Cedar Avenue and died less than 30 minutes later at HCMC, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.

Redday was shot in a parking lot, according to police, who have announced no arrests in what is the 48th homicide so far in Minneapolis, according to a Star Tribune database.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.