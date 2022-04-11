Authorities have identified the man who died last week in south Minneapolis after a shooting that also left a woman wounded.

Nate D. Banks, 34, of Detroit Lakes, Minn., was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the 2400 block of S. 17th Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been announced.

Officers went to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and found the two gunshot victims, police said. Banks was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or to submit a tip at crimestoppersmn.org.