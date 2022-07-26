Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Friday in Andover.

Eric Nordstrom, 48, of Oak Grove, was headed north on Tulip Street when he collided with a pickup truck heading east on 173rd Lane NW. about 10:50 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

First responders conducted life-saving measures, but Nordstrom was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The woman in the pickup was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.